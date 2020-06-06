TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $147.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Take Two’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results benefited from heightened user engagement levels attributed to coronavirus-led lockdown. Revenues grew steadily on sturdy demand for NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K19, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Borderlands 3, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Social Point’s mobile games, WWE SuperCard and WWE 2K20. Moreover, stellar growth in digitally-delivered net bookings aided revenue growth. However, intensifying competition from the likes of EA and Activision is compelling the company to spend more on software development and advertising. This is keeping margins under pressure. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra decreased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.91. 3,314,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.30. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.58. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $149.28.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,114,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,604. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after buying an additional 1,088,556 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 28.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 20.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 21,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

