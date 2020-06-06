TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,934,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.45.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,937.74% and a negative net margin of 124,230.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 37.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.