Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,198,655.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO stock traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $356.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.