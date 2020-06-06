Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.80%.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.83 million, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Tilly’s has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48.

In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,158 shares in the company, valued at $303,966.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hezy Shaked purchased 51,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,236 shares in the company, valued at $283,179.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 86,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,166. 28.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

