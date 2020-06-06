TouchCon (TOC) Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. In the last week, TouchCon has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $659,814.03 and approximately $4,323.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00080555 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00371258 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000950 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009397 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000499 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012363 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015504 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TouchCon

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

