TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. TowneBank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Shares of TOWN traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 314,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 87,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.
