TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. TowneBank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of TOWN traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 314,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 87,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

