Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,919. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.20. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $124.43. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $1,350,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after buying an additional 3,461,400 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 100.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,249,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,706,000 after purchasing an additional 897,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

