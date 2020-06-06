Trane (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.77.

TT stock traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.01. 2,160,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.08. Trane has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $6,526,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $2,088,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $3,707,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $4,537,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

