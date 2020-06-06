Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 2.38

Press coverage about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) has been trending positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a coverage optimism score of 2.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

CVE TM traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.17. 134,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $7.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. Trigon Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.22.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

