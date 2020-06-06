TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. William Blair upgraded TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ TRS traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,842. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. TriMas has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $33.07.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.23 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holly M. Boehne acquired 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $49,858.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,243.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,521,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,339,000 after purchasing an additional 90,780 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,507,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 382,134 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,094,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,375,000 after purchasing an additional 470,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,003,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,275,000 after purchasing an additional 85,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,898,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 56,304 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

