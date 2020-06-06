Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. 141,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,783. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $631.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Anderson purchased 32,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $752,320.00. Also, Director C Todd Sparks purchased 2,300 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $46,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,300 shares of company stock worth $819,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.