Truegame Market Cap Hits $185,301.82 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last week, Truegame has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $185,301.82 and $2,788.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $479.27 or 0.04968214 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00055842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002849 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.