Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE:TFC traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,692,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,604. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,802,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 831,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 470,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,140,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,203,000 after acquiring an additional 264,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.