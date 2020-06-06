TrumpCoin Market Capitalization Tops $122,000.06 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $122,000.06 and approximately $2,908.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005962 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017872 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018892 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.41 or 0.01658640 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000611 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

