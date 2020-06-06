Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TPB. TheStreet downgraded Turning Point Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

TPB stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. 87,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,942. The stock has a market cap of $477.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 136,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $2,995,797.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,978,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,937,460.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Wexler purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,220,671.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 140,045 shares of company stock worth $3,072,222. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,566,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 174,229 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 199,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 59,790 shares during the period. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

