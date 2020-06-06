Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $525,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 500,781 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,041.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $13.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.43. 520,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.80 and a 52-week high of $382.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,406.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total value of $409,157.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,047 shares in the company, valued at $30,918,398.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,278 shares of company stock valued at $37,560,238. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

