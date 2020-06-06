UBS Group Boosts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $25.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.22.

H stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,419,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,158. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.31.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $116,064.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,346,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,318,000 after purchasing an additional 578,218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,673,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,075,000 after acquiring an additional 237,907 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 52.9% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,540,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,791,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 48.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 943,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 309,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

