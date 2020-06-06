UBS Group Increases FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $52.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.08.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 176.2% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 90,258 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,163,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 73,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FirstEnergy by 16.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,245,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,923,000 after buying an additional 178,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

