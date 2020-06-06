UBS Group Raises Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $90.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.94.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.52. 1,669,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,892. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.89. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

