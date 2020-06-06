Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.9% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Union Pacific by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 193,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,961,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $8.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,601,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,720. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.44 and a 200-day moving average of $165.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.76.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

