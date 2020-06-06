United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UCBI. DA Davidson raised United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

NASDAQ UCBI traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.75. 727,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.34.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,263,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 552,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 27,912 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.