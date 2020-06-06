United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

NASDAQ UFCS traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.98. 71,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $725.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.05.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $271.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $38,794.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,749.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Quass sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $66,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,820.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Fire Group in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Fire Group in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.