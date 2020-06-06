Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of UNIT stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,004. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.85 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. Research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 418.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 99,093 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.