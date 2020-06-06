Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OLED. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.00. 593,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,811. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,446.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.