Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of UEIC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.19 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,913 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 398,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

