Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 190,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,753. The company has a market capitalization of $512.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Univest Financial has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $27.80.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.51 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suzanne Keenan acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $73,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,001. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Natalye Paquin acquired 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $45,886.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,770 shares of company stock valued at $135,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

