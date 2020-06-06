Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

UPWK traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. 2,285,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,452. Upwork has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. Upwork’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch purchased 96,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $1,002,614.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 353,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,031.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,326 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $131,558.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Upwork by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,345,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Upwork by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,886 shares during the period. Armor Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $6,980,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $9,108,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Upwork by 681.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 775,500 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

