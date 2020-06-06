Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Shares of UTMD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.09. The stock has a market cap of $385.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.38. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $112.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 770 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $70,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,770 shares of company stock valued at $710,940 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.