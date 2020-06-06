Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $225.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTN. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.75.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

NYSE:MTN traded down $10.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.75. The stock had a trading volume of 990,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,590. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.06.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,641,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 320,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 208,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,662 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.