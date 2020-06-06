Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vale from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.78.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 46,646,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,379,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 276.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. Vale has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Vale had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 225,652,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,577,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,612 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,314,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,133,256 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 44,645,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,536,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,148,000 after acquiring an additional 858,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

