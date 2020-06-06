ValuEngine Downgrades Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CBNK traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.72. 20,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,457. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $158.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.26. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,600 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

