Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Vapotherm from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

NYSE:VAPO traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.23. 747,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of -1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vapotherm has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 109.58% and a negative net margin of 94.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth about $12,198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 564,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 114,184 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 473,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 88,177 shares in the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 1st quarter worth about $8,460,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 42,090 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

