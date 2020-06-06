Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.
VAPO traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of -1.53.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 50.0% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 39.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 118.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vapotherm
Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.
