Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.

VAPO traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of -1.53.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 109.58%. The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 50.0% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 39.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 118.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

