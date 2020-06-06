Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.13. 1,772,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.71. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $173.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after buying an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,403,000 after buying an additional 244,173 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 484,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,318,000 after buying an additional 131,124 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,896,000 after buying an additional 334,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after buying an additional 18,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

