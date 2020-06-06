Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Earns “Hold” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their hold rating on shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

VRAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut Viewray from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut Viewray from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viewray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Viewray from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viewray has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.85.

Viewray stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 2,313,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $308.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.72. Viewray has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Viewray had a negative return on equity of 71.37% and a negative net margin of 139.91%. The company had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Viewray will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viewray by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Viewray by 3,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viewray during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viewray by 522.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Viewray by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

