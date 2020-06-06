Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRAY. Morgan Stanley cut Viewray from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viewray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Viewray in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut Viewray from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.85.

VRAY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 2,313,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $308.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. Viewray has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 71.37% and a negative net margin of 139.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viewray will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viewray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Viewray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viewray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Viewray by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Viewray by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 438,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

