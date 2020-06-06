Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

VRTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Shares of VRTU traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,414. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Virtusa has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Virtusa had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $329.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Virtusa by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 967,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,865,000 after purchasing an additional 86,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after buying an additional 79,192 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 838,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,818,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 589,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after buying an additional 200,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.