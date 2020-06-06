Visa (NYSE:V) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Visa (NYSE:V) has trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Visa earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the credit-card processor an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.18.

NYSE V traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,505,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.34 and a 200 day moving average of $184.50. The stock has a market cap of $376.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

