Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at JMP Securities

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vivint Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vivint Solar to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.60.

VSLR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,473. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Vivint Solar has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 165.27%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Solar will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,528,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,477,000 after acquiring an additional 55,777 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,035,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 852,766 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 3,400,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 774,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,049,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 463,777 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

