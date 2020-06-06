Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after buying an additional 565,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after buying an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,084,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,873. The firm has a market cap of $346.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

