Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,324 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44,534 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.4% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,286,124 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.56. 13,084,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,865,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.33. The company has a market cap of $346.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

