Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,538,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,731,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average of $125.93. The firm has a market cap of $220.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

