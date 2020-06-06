Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wanda Sports Group is a global sports events, media and marketing platform with significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities. They own, or otherwise have contractual rights to, an extensive portfolio of global, regional and national sports properties. “

WSG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 337,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,614. Wanda Sports Group has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.84 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wanda Sports Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wanda Sports Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wanda Sports Group during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wanda Sports Group during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Wanda Sports Group during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

