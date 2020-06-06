Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTRE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Watford from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Watford from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 93,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,584. Watford has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.69) by $0.27. Watford had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of ($122.53) million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watford will post -11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jon D. Levy purchased 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $51,079.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,650.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicolas Papadopoulo purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,316 shares of company stock worth $259,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watford in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Watford by 601.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Watford by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Watford by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Watford in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

