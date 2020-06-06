Wedbush Boosts Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $270.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $150.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Restoration Hardware from $238.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Restoration Hardware from $215.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Restoration Hardware from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Restoration Hardware from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.65.

RH stock opened at $246.21 on Wednesday. Restoration Hardware has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.83.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

