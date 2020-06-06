Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stake Cut by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. 107,273,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,791,252. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

