Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RPM International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on RPM International from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.25.

RPM International stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RPM International has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.69.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in RPM International by 479.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

