WeTrust Market Capitalization Reaches $695,413.32 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. WeTrust has a market cap of $695,413.32 and $713.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WeTrust has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $479.27 or 0.04968214 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00055842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002849 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

