White Pine Capital LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.0% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.77. 46,209,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,227,114. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

