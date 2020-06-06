White Pine Capital LLC Buys 1,046 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

CVX stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.81. 12,665,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,069,832. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.62. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $181.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

